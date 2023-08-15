Well-known stars win big at Basadi

Johannesburg - Media moguls, performers, producers and prominent personalities heeded a call to celebrate women at the second annual Basadi In Music Awards (Bima), held in the Joburg Theatre at the weekend. The star-studded affair saw scores of people all glammed-up for the red carpet affair, which reflected the grandeur and elegance of African royalty.

Embracing the theme, the guests were dressed to the nines while adding a touch of contemporary style with sneakers. With these prestigious awards, CEO Hloni Modise had an idea to bring to life the Basadi In Music Awards as a way to honour and celebrate women in the music industry as singers, composers, producers and performers in other fields. Nhlanhla Mafu won an award at the Basadi Awards 2023. | Supplied Previously, in a conversation with The Star, Modise shared the essence of the awards.

“These awards are aimed at celebrating female excellence in the music industry. I have been in the industry since I was 19, and working in the industry since that age has allowed me to work in all parts of the industry. I saw a trend that the music space is still very much male-dominated. Progress is being made, but we still need to do a lot more work,” Modise said. The event was hosted by the popular radio and media personality Unathi Nkayi, with Pamela Mtanga and Robyn Nakaambo at the helm as red carpet hosts. Winners list:

Afropop Artist of the Year: ‘Akathintwa’ by Kelly Khumalo. Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year: ‘Gyjima’ by Khanyisa Jaceni ft Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon and Ben Da Prince. Artist of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu.

Dance Artist of the Year: ‘Come Find Me’ by Nuzu Deep. DJ of the Year: Lady Amar. Duo/Collaboration of the Year: Sobonana by Qwabe Twins.

Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year: Noluthando Ngema. Entertainment Journalist of the Year: Masego Seemela from Sowetan Smag. Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year: Khutso Theledi from The Break Away (Metro FM).

Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year: Phila Tyekana from The Touchdown (Metro FM). Entertainment TV Producer of the Year: Philisa Bidi from Massive Music (Channel O). Gospel Artist of the Year: ‘Ngcwele Nkosi’ by Ntokozo Mbambo.

Hip hop Artist of the Year: ‘Not The Same’ by Nadia Nakai ft Lucas raps. Jazz Artist of the Year: ‘Chosi’ by Thesis ZA. Music TV Presenter of the Year: ‘Yash' Ingoma’ by Ntombee Mzolo.

Music Video of the Year: ‘Ingwe’ by Ney The Bae ft Given Zulu. Newcomer of the Year: ‘Mama’ by Group Chat. Pop Artist of the Year: ‘Stripped’ by Holly Rey.

Reggae Artist of the Year: ‘One Day’ by Empres Lilly. Social Media Influencer of the Year: Tshidi Kekana Manganye. Song of the Year: ‘Ithuba’ by Lwah Ndlunkulu ft Siya Ntuli.

SAMRO Songwriter of the Year: Msaki. Stylist of the Year: Odirile. Traditional Artist of the Year: ‘Vamaseve wa Mina’ by Dr Sophy.

Non-voting category recipients: CEO Mosadi In Business Achievement Award Recipients: Nhlanhla Mafu for NN Vintage. Mosadi In Music In Africa Award Recipients: Berita (Zimbabwe), Maleh (Lesotho), Mpho Sebina (Botswana) and Sefa (Ghana).