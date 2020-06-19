We’re being victimised and blamed for Covid-19, says Chinese community in Joburg

The Chinese community in Joburg has been suffering from many negative and cruel sentiments from locals who blame China for the outbreak of Covid-19. During a reception where the Shunde Friendship Association in Cyrildene donated medical equipment to the Joburg Metro Police, King Pon, a community leader, said members of the Chinese community in Joburg were being victimised. “One was physically attacked in a local supermarket. There is a lot of hate speech and attacks, especially on social media,” he said. The community from the province of Shunde had been in South African since 1887, being brought out as labourers. “We are fully integrated with the South African communities we live in. Most of our children have gone on to study and today are professionals,” he said.

The community works closely with the police and has its own police forum to assist in bringing crime down.

“We are part of society, feeling the same hardships as others. Many of our businesses have been forced to close and the owners of many of the Chinese malls are no longer receiving rent. We are at the receiving end of a lot of anti-Chinese sentiments,” he said.

“The social media posts are very hurtful and full of hate speech. There are 1.4 billion Chinese and we cannot be blamed for the actions of few in that country,” Pon said.

The group also supports a Chinese old age home in Belgravia.

Various Chinese communities have come together to supply food, masks and parcels, especially in townships.

They also supporting Jacob’s kitchen in Cleveland which supplies about 1200 meals a day with no questions asked about nationality.

“We also have many Chinese doctors who are on the front line, assisting the victims of the virus,” he said.

Another community leader, former City of Joburg public safety MMC Michael Sun said the hatred started when China started testing people and allegedly some people from Africa refused to be tested.

“This spilled through the world. We have even had photographs posted on social media of a block of flats in Crown Mines where many Chinese traders live, being threatened with invasion. We are taking this very seriously,” he said.

Many Chinese people are not here only to open shops and restaurants, but they are here to give back.

“We are embarking on a campaign where we want to aggressively show what we are doing to give back. We have made a lot donations to local communities.

“Many of us were born here or grew up here. It is our home and we are here to stay dispute the negative, and often cruel things people are saying, and we will continue to do so,” he said.