We're denied food parcels as we're not South Africans, claim foreigners
By Tebogo Monama 2h ago
Johannesburg - Foreign nationals in Centurion have complained they are being stopped from receiving much-needed food parcels because of their nationality.
Several foreign nationals who live in Olievenhoutbosch claimed a ward councillor refused to register them to receive food parcels.
One woman said: “The councillor was walking around the area registering people. When I asked that I also be registered, he said that was not possible because I am not a South African."
The woman, from Zimbabwe, said the councillor, whose name is known to The Star, said to get the food parcels, people needed to provide their South African ID numbers.
“I told him that I am in the country legally and I could give him my passport number, but he still refused,” she said. The councillor’s phone was off on Thursday.
Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said: “That councillor can’t do that. We are responsible for those people, whether they are from Angola, Congo or anywhere else."
This week, residents of Alexandra defied lockdown rules and queued outside a school in the township, waiting for food parcels that never arrived. The police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Meanwhile, some ward councillors have come under fire from the SA Local Government Association for selling permits to the public
In Mpumalanga, an ANC ward councillor was arrested twice after being found to have handed out fraudulent permits to spaza shop owners, and other informal traders.
Musawenkosi Masina, from the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, was previously arrested on April 9, and released on warning.
His ANC membership was then suspended after he was found to have engaged in the same corrupt activity for a second time, the next day. He is also facing criminal charges of fraud and corruption.
In North West, three councillors were also arrested for violating the lockdown regulations.
In Bojanala, Tryphosa Botlhokwane, deployed at the Moses Kotane Local Municipality, was suspended.
In the same region, Lerato Selebogo and Alfred Nyamane, both deployed in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality, were also suspended.
In KwaZulu-Natal, the mayor of Nkandla Thami Ntuli was also arrested, along with six officials. They were arrested at a taxi rank where Ntuli claims they were handing out food parcels.