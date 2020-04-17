We're denied food parcels as we're not South Africans, claim foreigners

Several foreign nationals who live in Olievenhoutbosch claimed a ward councillor refused to register them to receive food parcels.

One woman said: “The councillor was walking around the area registering people. When I asked that I also be registered, he said that was not possible because I am not a South African." Johannesburg - Foreign nationals in Centurion have complained they are being stopped from receiving much-needed food parcels because of their nationality.





The woman, from Zimbabwe, said the councillor, whose name is known to The Star, said to get the food parcels, people needed to provide their South African ID numbers.





“I told him that I am in the country legally and I could give him my passport number, but he still refused,” she said. The councillor’s phone was off on Thursday.





Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said: “That councillor can’t do that. We are responsible for those people, whether they are from Angola, Congo or anywhere else."





This week, residents of Alexandra defied lockdown rules and queued outside a school in the township, waiting for food parcels that never arrived. The police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.



