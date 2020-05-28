West Rand is Gauteng's Covid-19 hot spot as cases in mines continue to soar

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has declared the West Rand District Municipality the fourth Gauteng Covid-19 hot spot due to the rise in cases on the mines. This comes after 196 AngloGold Ashanti mineworkers tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, which resulted in the mine shutting down its operations on Sunday. Makhura said: “From the provincial point of view, the West Rand is going to be a hot spot. We will direct all the necessary provincial support to help ensure that we contain the spread of the virus, particularly on the mines.” In just one week of the mass testing at AngloGold Ashanti, they recorded the highest number of cases coming from one place, he said. AngloGold Ashanti senior vice-president Moses Madondo said: “The positive cases came as a result of mass testing at the mine where 651 mineworkers were tested Of these, 95% of the cases were asymmetrical.”

With the resumption of operations, Madondo said they were taking this time to deep-clean their facilities.

“In terms of the restart, we are taking our time in an organised way to ensure we deep-clean and put additional measures in place,” said Madondo.

Makhura, together with health MEC Bandile Masuku, were engaged in a closed meeting with mining houses and the unions, and thereafter made a site visit to the old AngloGold Ashanti mine hospital, which will be used as a Covid-19 facility for the West Rand community.

“We are busy refurbishing and re- purposing this building for Covid-19. It will have 175 high-care and ICU beds. This facility is going to serve only for high care of Covid-19 patients,” said Makhura.

The premier also stated that beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, the facility was going to serve the community of the West Rand, which only had one main hospital.

“One of the things we have been saying as Gauteng is when we prepare our facilities, we prepare beyond the future. In this municipality of Merafong, we only have one main facility which is the Carletonville Hospital. This will serve as the second hospital in Merafong Local Municipality.”

The facility is set to be operational by the end of June and handed over to the health department.

Four new cases at impala Platinum in Rustenburg were also reported on Wednesday.