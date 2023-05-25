Western Cape taxi drivers applauded for allegedly apprehending criminals and cutting off their private parts

Johannesburg - Twitter streets have applauded taxi drivers in the Western Cape for allegedly apprehending criminals and cutting off their private parts after they hijacked and raped a female passenger. According to online reports, the alleged criminals in Nyanga in the Western Cape were apprehended by the taxi drivers after they hijacked an Avanza, which was allegedly later used for robberies and the rape of a female occupant.

The drivers allegedly apprehended the criminals and cut off their private parts, after which the local police and paramedics were called to the scene to attend to them. It was further reported that three of the suspects later died from their injuries; however, one of the alleged criminals who had his tongue cut off managed to survive. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said this was far from accurate, and instead provincial detectives had opened a murder case docket for investigation following the incident where seven males were assaulted at the Nyanga taxi rank.

Potelwa said the assault resulted in the deaths of two men aged 23 and 26, while the remaining five victims between the ages of 15 and 27, who were seriously injured, were currently admitted and fighting for their lives at the local hospital. The police said that the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation and that detectives were following up on all leads. Despite this, social media users used the opportunity to celebrate the alleged castration of criminals perpetrating rape. "Give each of the Nyanga Taxi drivers a Bells," tweeted user Pario Praxis.