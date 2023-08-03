What are the early signs of bipolar disorder in teens?

Johannesburg - What are the early signs of bipolar disorder in teenagers?
Affinity Health has highlighted the early signs to watch out for in teenagers, and emphasises the importance of seeking professional help and support.
Bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic-depressive illness, is a mental health condition characterised by extreme mood swings.
“It is important to note that these early signs may vary in intensity and duration from person to person,” said Murray Hewlett, Affinity Health CEO.
“Not all teenagers experiencing these symptoms will have bipolar disorder. However, if these signs persist and significantly impact a teenager’s daily functioning, seeking professional evaluation and support from a qualified mental health provider is crucial. They can conduct a comprehensive assessment, accurately diagnose your teenager, and develop an individualised treatment plan.”
According to the health cover provider, teenagers with bipolar disorder must manage an additional layer of mood swings that can be strong and unpredictable throughout the highs and lows of adolescence.
“Their emotional journey becomes a delicate balancing act between moments of exhilarating highs, manic or hypomanic episodes, and deep lows of profound sadness or depression.
“It is important to note that bipolar disorder can often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, particularly in teenagers, as symptoms may overlap with regular hormonal changes and typical teenage behaviour.”
The exact cause of bipolar disorder in teenagers is not fully understood.
However, it is believed to result from a combination of factors including genetics, neurochemical imbalance, brain structure and function and hormonal imbalances.
Affinity Health said bipolar disorder can also occur in susceptible people as a result of certain environmental conditions, traumatic events, chronic stress, substance abuse and significant life changes.
Teenagers with bipolar disorder should be treated as soon as the first warning symptoms are identified because doing so enables prompt intervention. Some typical warning signs to be on the lookout for are listed below:
- Extreme mood swings: Teenagers with bipolar disorder may suffer mood changes that are more extreme than those that are typical of teenage years. Rapid mood swings between times of heightened mood, anger or exhilaration and moments of severe melancholy or hopelessness might result from these alterations.
- Changes in energy levels: Bipolar adolescent patients may experience major variations in their energy levels. They may act more impulsively, with greater energy and restless during manic or hypomanic episodes. Conversely, they could experience weariness, drowsiness, and a lack of motivation during depressed periods.
- Sleep disturbances: Teens with bipolar disorder may experience sleep disturbances. During manic periods, they could have insomnia (little need for sleep) or hypersomnia (sleeping excessively) (depressive episodes).
- Changes in appetite and weight: Bipolar disorder is characterised by frequent fluctuations in appetite and weight. During depressive episodes, some teenagers may eat more and put on weight, while others may experience the opposite during manic episodes.
- Difficulty concentrating: Teens with bipolar illness may have trouble focusing and concentrating, which makes it difficult for them to pay attention and do well in school. Social withdrawal or agitation: Teens with bipolar disorder may experience changes in their social behaviour, withholding from once-enjoyed social interactions or exhibiting agitation, impatience or hostility towards others.
- Impaired judgement: Teens with bipolar disorder may act impulsively or riskily, such as by speeding, overspending or having unprotected sex. During manic episodes, they may make poor decisions that have unfavourable effects.
The Star