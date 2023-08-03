What are the early signs of bipolar disorder in teens?

Johannesburg - What are the early signs of bipolar disorder in teenagers? Affinity Health has highlighted the early signs to watch out for in teenagers, and emphasises the importance of seeking professional help and support.

Bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic-depressive illness, is a mental health condition characterised by extreme mood swings. “It is important to note that these early signs may vary in intensity and duration from person to person,” said Murray Hewlett, Affinity Health CEO. “Not all teenagers experiencing these symptoms will have bipolar disorder. However, if these signs persist and significantly impact a teenager’s daily functioning, seeking professional evaluation and support from a qualified mental health provider is crucial. They can conduct a comprehensive assessment, accurately diagnose your teenager, and develop an individualised treatment plan.”

According to the health cover provider, teenagers with bipolar disorder must manage an additional layer of mood swings that can be strong and unpredictable throughout the highs and lows of adolescence. “Their emotional journey becomes a delicate balancing act between moments of exhilarating highs, manic or hypomanic episodes, and deep lows of profound sadness or depression. “It is important to note that bipolar disorder can often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, particularly in teenagers, as symptoms may overlap with regular hormonal changes and typical teenage behaviour.”

The exact cause of bipolar disorder in teenagers is not fully understood. However, it is believed to result from a combination of factors including genetics, neurochemical imbalance, brain structure and function and hormonal imbalances. Affinity Health said bipolar disorder can also occur in susceptible people as a result of certain environmental conditions, traumatic events, chronic stress, substance abuse and significant life changes.