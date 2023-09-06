White Paper on Developmental Local Government on review at Salga gathering

Johannesburg - The recent fires raging in the Johannesburg CBD have shone a light on local governance, and South African Local Government Association (Salga) president Bheke Stofile calls for a look at what the vision of local government was, and what has transpired. He also called for the determination of what the desired state of local government is moving forward.

A National Members Assembly was held in Ekurhuleni at the Birchwood Hotel on Tuesday, attended by leaders and stakeholders in local government across the country. Stofile said that while remaining mindful and appreciative of the progress made by the sector, there should be a reminder that at the time of the development of the new democratic system of local government, certain policy assumptions were made as to what the system would focus on and how it would be resourced and supported. One of the assumptions made in the 1998 White Paper on Developmental Local Government was that 90% of revenue raising for local government would be generated by municipalities themselves.

He said that the current reality is that municipalities are under extreme cash flow constraints. Delivering a ministerial address, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said access to basic services prior to 1994 was skewed, and services were provided mainly in the former white suburbs and big cities. Nkadimeng said that the government will continue to redress the wrongs of the past by prioritising the elimination of backlogs to provide basic services such as water, sanitation, roads, electricity, low-cost housing, schools, primary health-care facilities, and tele-communication in areas where access was not provided before.

According to the minister, there have been strides made, with a large percentage of South African households connected to the grid. "Electricity supply has increased from 76.7% in 2002 to 89.3% in 2021," she said. Nkadimeng added that since the early 2000s, the percentage of households in the Eastern Cape with access to water in the dwelling, on or off site, has increased by 14.9%, and that in KwaZulu-Natal by 11.6 percentage points.

"Nationally, the percentage of households with access to tap water in their dwellings, off site or on site, increased by 4.3%," she said. On the erosion of municipal revenue, Nkadimeng announced that the Department of Co-operative Governance and Salga were engaging on the matter with a view to engaging the National Treasury. She said the review work that the partners were engaging in will make proposals on an ideal local government fiscal framework, with an emphasis on: What will be the ideal formula for the equitable share to achieve the developmental goals of local government? What will be the ideal way of allocating other operating grants from sector departments to local governments? What is the cost of running an ideal municipality, among others?