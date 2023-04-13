Who is Dr Nandipha Magudumana and how deep in trouble is she?

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing charges of murder and aiding “Facebook Rapist” Thabo Bester’s escape. She is currently being processed at Park Road police station in Bloemfontein ahead of her first appearance at 2pm.

Before the scandal, Magudumana was known as a celebrity doctor who was loved by many people including radio personality Redi Tlhabi and actress Terry Pheto. Magudumana is the CEO and founder of Optimum medical aesthetics solution company situated in Morningside, Sandton. She is known for her lavish lifestyle and luxury mansion and cars. She also made it to Mail&Guardian 200 Young SA, SADC Top 100 Young Leaders 2018, Top 20 Most Influential Young South Africans 2018.

On social media, people would view her status when she would host lavish birthday celebrations for her two young daughters. In most cases, her celebrity friends used to be invited. Magudumana shocked many last month after she dropped her children off at school and later failed to pick them up. It was reported that the school had to call her estranged husband to collect them. Magudumana alegedly played a big role in facilitating Bester’s escape. It is reported that she organised the vehicles used to evade law enforcement who were hard of the fugitive’s heels.

The pair arrived at Lanseria Airport, north of Joburg, around 4am. Bester was placed in a SAPS nyala, while Magudumana was placed in a private car surrounded by female officers. She was later transported to Free State province, where she is expected to face the music. Bester has been readmitted to the Kgosi Mampuru Central Maximum Correctional facility, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, in a press, briefing told journalists that a high-level delegation led by the Department of Home Affairs sent to Tanzania on Monday had successfully concluded the deportation of the fugitives.

“We can confirm that these fugitives have been returned to South Africa. Bester has been readmitted into the Kgosi Mampuru Central Maximum correctional facility, and Magudumana is under arrest pending her first court appearance,” Lamola said. Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed that Magudumana faces charges or murder. “The charges Magudumana will be facing are aiding escape, murder of a number of bodies and violation of bodies. She will also be facing fraud charges,” Masemola said.

According to reports, Magudumana had in the past claimed three bodies and had claimed to be Bester’s customary wife. She claimed that one of the bodies was that of her father. At the moment unclear tp whom the bodies belonged, as police have remeined mum on the subject.

One body was found floating in a stream a few days after it was claimed. According to reports, it still had a name tag. Another body was found in cell 35, which housed Bester. Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday night. It is believed that the suspects attempted to resist arrest.The pair were nabbed by Tanzanian police and Interpol.

Bester faked his death and walked out of the public-private Mangaung facility in May last year. Magugumana, her father and G4S security employees allegedly assisted Bester in his brazen walk out of prison. Magudumana will be appearing alongside a 44-year-old man in court following his arrest yesterday in connection with Bester’s escape.