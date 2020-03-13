WHO warns against using the word pandemic carelessly amid Covid-19 virus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

“Pandemic” is not a word to use lightly or carelessly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says. It is a word that if misused can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance the fight is over leading to unnecessary suffering and death. Speaking at the Covid-19 media briefing where the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the declaration did not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the virus, or what countries should do. In the past two weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled. There are more than 118000 cases in 114 countries, and 4291 people have lost their lives. Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

Dr Tedros said in the days and weeks ahead, WHO expected to see the number of cases, deaths and affected countries climb even higher.

“Of the 118000 cases reported globally in 114 countries, more than 90% of cases are in just four countries, and two of those - China and the Republic of Korea - have significantly declining epidemics.

“Eighty-one countries have not reported any cases, and 57 have reported 10 cases or less. We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilise their people in the response, those with a handful of cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission.”

Some countries were struggling under a lack of capacity, while others struggled with resources.

“We’re working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this pandemic.”