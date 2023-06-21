Whopping R43 million reportedly donated privately to the NPA concerns the EFF

Johannesburg - In what it termed the sale of Justice, the EFF said external funding, which has reportedly reached a whopping R43 million, is directed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the party has called for all donors to be made public. In a party statement, it said it vehemently opposed the institution's exposure to glaring conflicts of interest, blatant influence, and flagrant compromises of the sacred principles of impartiality and fairness in the prosecutorial process.

"The promised amended NPA donor funding policy guidelines have not been finalised; however, deals have been signed with entities such as Business Leadership SA, along with other in-kind donations coming in from private donors," the party statement read. The party emphasised that all justice institutions must be fully funded by the state; this would, according to the EFF, ensure their autonomy and enable them to carry out their duties without external pressure and influence. "The NPA’s insistence on receiving external funding is an egregious decision that will irrevocably undermine justice, preventing its very essence and transforming it into a tool wielded by the wealthy and powerful. The EFF will consider legal and parliamentary measures to halt the insidious infiltration of our justice system by private donors," read the statement.