Why heavy drinkers are at risk

Johannesburg - South Africa being identified as a country with many heavy drinkers does not come as a surprise, because it is no secret that alcohol culture is glorified here. Nowadays, a person’s rank is based on how many bottles of cognac or bubbly they can put on the table. And as a result, some people have earned respect in many hangout spots because of their ability to dig deep in their pockets to buy alcohol.

We have also witnessed multiple cases of the misuse of alcohol, such as the Limpopo man who died after binge-drinking alcohol in a video that went viral, sparking many concerns about South Africa and alcohol abuse. Research conducted in 2018 by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) revealed that an estimated 5 to 6 million South Africans suffer from alcohol addiction or abuse. This accounts for 10% to 12% of the population. Apart from the immediate dangers of alcohol intake, such as impaired judgment and an increased chance of accidents, the long-term consequences of alcohol on the body can be lethal.

"Alcohol abuse and addiction are significant issues in South Africa, with several factors contributing to the problem. These include a high poverty level, high stress and trauma, and the easy availability of alcohol," said Murray Hewlett, the CEO of Affinity Health. "If you are struggling with alcohol addiction or abuse, it is important to seek professional help before alcohol negatively affects your health," said Hewlett. Despite the glory that alcohol gets, some people may not know the affects it can have on your body.

Liver Damage: When you consume alcohol, it is absorbed into your bloodstream through the walls of your stomach and small intestine. Cancers: Alcohol intake increases the risk of getting liver, breast, and colon cancers. Cardiovascular Illness: According to the American Heart Association, excessive alcohol intake can result in high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.