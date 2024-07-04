Why Jub Jub rape charges fell away

There are mixed feelings among organisations combating gender-based violence (GBV) activists after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it was withdrawing all charges against television presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub. The NPA in a media statement on Thursday said the decision followed careful consideration of the police case docket, the prosecutor’s report and recommendations, coupled with information that was made available to the the institution through representations submitted by the defence to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the office of the DPP concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. As a result, the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye. The charges emanated from a complainant, Maarohanye’s ex-girlfriend, who laid a rape charge in February 2022 against him, alleging that the offences occurred between 2006 and 2009. After speaking out on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations. Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued and Maarohanye handed himself to the authorities and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was released on R10 000 bail.

“The NPA views all allegations of sexual violence in serious light and does not hesitate to adopt an aggressive stance towards them but only where there is relevant and admissible evidence that can sustain the charges. Unfortunately in this case, upon further assessment of available evidence, there were no prospects of a successful prosecution, hence the withdrawal of charges,” said Mjonondwane. Makhosazana Buthelezi, founder and director of Thato One Big Family LGBTQI +Society, said they were deeply concerned by the withdrawal of charges against Maarohanye. “While we respect the judicial process and the decision of the NPA, it is disheartening that the charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault will not proceed to trial. The allegations brought forward by a complainant and three other women are serious and highlight the pervasive issue of sexual violence. Our thoughts are with the survivors who had the courage to come forward. This decision may discourage other survivors from reporting their experiences, fearing that justice will not be served,” said Buthelezi.

She said the organisation urges the NPA to continue to take all allegations of sexual violence seriously and to ensure that every possible avenue for justice is thoroughly explored. “As an organisation, we remain committed to supporting survivors of GBV and advocating for a legal system that provides them with the justice they deserve,” said Buthelezi. Advocacy group Not In My Name International welcomed the decision by the NPA.

Not In My Name secretary-general Themba Masango said the organisation from the beginning said the law must take its course so that justice must prevail. “We are glad that the law has taken its course. It is clear that the accused is acquitted, it is now in his hands to decide what to do going forward. We are thankful that South Africa is a country of laws and our courts are active at doing a right thing,” Masango said. Doing an interview outside court on Thursday, the “Ndikhokhele” hitmaker expressed his relief that the matter was now over and he could get his life back.

“I feel relieved. The truth always prevails. It is finally over. I can get my life back. I lost a lot. I lost a lot of money, time and respect,” Maarohanye said. “I was called all sorts of names. I am happy that my family, legal team and everybody else came to support me. I am happy,” he said. In a media statement, Maarohanye expressed his gratitude to his legal team for their commitment.