Why self-isolation is important as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Self-isolation is one of the things that have been suggested to people as a means to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people. People have also been encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. South African Mosibudi Rasethaba, who is living in China and went through weeks of self-isolation as a result of the coronavirus, said it can be done to ensure everyone is safe. Rasethaba said it should be done with the poor and most vulnerable in society. “Following the declaration of quarantine in China, there was a protection of the most vulnerable in society, particularly poor and working class people.

"Among the measures taken by the Chinese government was to request that property owners and landlords either allow tenants to pay half their rent or pay at a later stage.

“They monitored shops to ensure prices were not hiked unnecessarily. They made checks to ensure people didn't horde masks and that they were readily available for everybody,” Rasethaba said.

Locally, scenes of people panic-buying food and medical supplies have been recorded. Some shops have also been accused of increasing prices for items such as hand sanitisers and masks.

Rasethaba said people should think of ways of entertaining themselves during the self-isolation period.

"I live with somebody so we played a lot of board games like 30 Seconds, chess and Cards Against Humanity. We learnt a new board game, Chinese chess.

“I participated in home workouts that don't require me to be in the gym or outside. I read a few books, both hard copies that I had in the house as well as online reading material. I found myself on social media platforms a lot. Towards the latter part of the isolation about two weeks ago, I also did some work. We held video conferences and meetings,” Rasethaba said.

On what people should stock up on instead of panic buying, Rasethaba said it was important to have basic personal hygiene products such as soap and shampoo. Another item he suggested was disinfectant alcohol. While bars and restaurants were closed, supermarkets and pharmacies were open.

He said that while it might be hard, things get better. Currently, restrictions have been relaxed.