Picture: succo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A widow has won a legal battle against a Joburg-based security company that refused to pay her R1.68million in damages following the kidnapping and murder of her husband at work. The Supreme Court of Appeal last week ruled in favour of Daleen van Staden, who had sued Stallion Security company after one of its security guards killed her husband.

Van Staden’s husband, Deon, was a financial manager at Bidvest Panalpina Logistics in Isando. He was robbed, kidnapped and murdered by Ronald Khumalo, who was Stallion's site manager, in November 2014.

Khumalo was apprehended shortly after the murder and convicted, but later escaped from prison and according to subsequent information, was presumed dead.

Van Staden had argued that the company had a responsibility to protect her husband. In the court papers, Judge CHG Van der Merwe said: “It enabled him (Khumalo) to enter into and exit from the office area without detection. He was enabled by the intimate knowledge of the layout and the security services at the premises, the instruction to make unannounced visits to the premises at any time, the knowledge that the deceased would be working late and the possession of the override key to the office area.”