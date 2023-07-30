Wife and hitman sentenced for the murder of a warrant officer

Johannesburg - A wife Nelisiwe Magwaza, 30, and a hitman Bafana Biyela, 45, have been sentenced for the murder of a SAPS warrant officer. Biyela, 45, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 15 years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of firearms as well as ammunition.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said the wife, Nelisiwe Magwaza, was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder and three years for defeating the ends of justice. "On August 27, 2020, Warrant Officer Magwaza was in his home at KwaMagwaza Reserve in Melmoth when unknown gunmen entered his home, assaulted, shot, and killed him. “They also robbed him of his service firearm and fled. The Hawks’ investigation led to the arrest of the wife and the hitman," said Nxumalo.

Meanwhile, two SAPS members, Sergeant Omphitlhetse Joseph Rantlhoa, 48, and Sergeant Kabo Nicholas Molebatsi, 47, were granted R2 000 bail each when they appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court. "They are expected to reappear on Thursday, August 24, for defeating the ends of justice. “The members’ court appearance stems from an incident in which a truck driver was arrested at Skilpadshek Port of Entry on Friday, July 21, 2023, for smuggling illicit cigarettes into the country.

“The cigarettes were discovered despite confirmation by Sergeant Rantlhoa that they had searched the truck," read a SAPS statement. According to the statement, the investigation indicated that the pair allowed the truck to pass without being searched. The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the arrest and said that the members’ action is absolutely unethical, intolerable, and tarnishes the image of the service.