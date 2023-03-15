Wife killer accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s case postponed to April 17

Joburg - The case against ANC MP and alleged murderer Sibusiso Kula has been postponed to April 17 at the Orkney Magistrates’ Court for further investigations. In a statement by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) North West Division spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the High Court of South Africa; North West Division, has also issued a notice for March 23 for Kula to appeal the bail judgment.

“Kula was charged with murdering his wife, and the court denied him bail in his last court appearance,” said Mamothame. Mamothame said the first appeal on the bail judgment was also struck off the roll at the High Court of South Africa, North West Division, as his application was not in order. “Senior State advocate Benny Kalakgosi has prepared heads of argument to oppose the application. An application has been submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature,” he said.

Kula’s wife was found murdered on November 27, 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered. “The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.” Following thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder, and he was arrested on Friday, January 20 and charged with murder.