Wife of VBS accused says scandal led to husband needing psychological, religious intervention

The wife of one of the men charged for the R2.5billion VBS Mutual Bank heist has revealed how one of the country's biggest financial scandals has come back to haunt her family. Cornelia, wife to former VBS Bank's chief financial officer Phillip Truter, in an affidavit read out in court by the accused's lawyer, WJ Hattingh, spelt out how her husband needed specialised care after his mental and physical health allegedly deteriorated severely, since June 11 until his arrest on Friday, from taking strain as a result of the pending court matter. So ghastly is Truter's state of mind, Cornelia added, that her husband had resorted to having premonitions and religious revelations, which necessitated the intervention of their family pastor and for the former chief financial officer to check into Vista Psychiatric Clinic in Centurion. Truter would be admitted this week, depending on the outcome of the Covid-19 test he had last week. The affidavit was read out in motivation during Truter's bail hearing, where he was released on R50 000 after promising to spill the beans and reveal how the life savings of the rural poor were allegedly looted.

“It's critically important that my husband is released on bail as he needs to be admitted to Vista Clinic. His psychological condition has not been good over the last few weeks,” Cornelia said.

Truter, who cried throughout the sitting, looked visibly pale and severely stressed. He told the court through the affidavit he felt very sorry for the people who lost their life savings after the bank folded in March 2018.

He further said he would reveal everything and work with the State, in a move that may have the seven other accused worried.

Cornelia also painted a picture of how the scandal had broken their family since Truter was sequestrated in November 2018, saying she was the sole breadwinner for the couple's three minor children, and they had to survive on what she described as her meagre R12 009 monthly salary after deductions.

Truter had said in his affidavit that he couldn't find employment since the VBS Mutual Bank saga blew up in 2018, and had no assets to his name.

“No employer wants to employ anyone with VBS on their CV,” Truter said, adding he was paying his own legal fees after entering into a payment arrangement with his lawyers.

The family said they also survived through donations from their church, which gave them food parcels.

Truter is accused of receiving R2m from the loot, which was paid into his company, Shangri La Investments, in November 2017 by Vele Investment, the company owed by former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

The VBS Bank saga has taken a twist after the former executive told the court he would spill the beans and reveal how rural people's life savings were allegedly looted.

Cornelia further said hallucinations and fears of a mental breakdown haunting her husband had driven his desire to come clean.

Truter shocked the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, when he said he would plead guilty to his role in the alleged plunder.

Prosecutor Hein van der Merwe confirmed to the court that Truter had approached the State and offered to give out information.

“We have no reason to doubt that we will come to an agreement. He (Truter) intends to serve a sentence that will reflect the seriousness of the crimes,” Van der Merwe said.

Matodzi and six others appeared in the same court about two weeks ago, making Truter the eighth accused. Together with Truter, they are facing a combined 47 counts, including of racketeering, theft, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Truter had been in self-isolation, in line with Covid-19 health regulations.

The other accused are Andile Ramavhunga, the former chief executive; Phophi Mukhodobwane, the former treasurer; Sipho Malaba, who was an auditor at KPMG; Lieutenant-General Avhashoni Ramikosi, who was a non-executive director, as well as Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula, both of whom were representing the Public Investment Corporation as non-executive directors on the board.

The seven, who were released on R100 000 bail each, indicated they would plead not guilty and that the State “had a weak case” against them.

All eight accused will return to court in October.