Wild bucket List

A 30-minute trip from the Joburg CBD in the direction of Krugersdorp to the Magalies and one can find the answer to your 2023 holiday question.

The selection of short distance holiday destinations offer amazing getaways but the most fascinating for me was the one, where on a game drive of less than 40 minutes, I spotted the adult Rhino grazing less than 5m from the 4x4 track and next to it a baby Rhino, that according to a very professional tour guide, could have been drunk from marula fruit. We also spotted other game drive tick box animal but for the safety of some endangered animal, I will not mention the reserve or the animal.