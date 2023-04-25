Wings for Life run to lift off

Johannesburg - In 2014, a charity foundation, Wings for Life Foundation, became a beacon of hope to thousands of people worldwide in its support of cutting-edge research into curing spinal cord injury. Today, millions globally participate in the Wings for Life World Run with the end goal of finding a cure for spinal cord injury.

All entry fees and every donation go to spinal cord research. A total of €38.3 million (about R740m) in donations has been raised, all of which is invested in research. To mark its anniversary, on May 7, 2023, people all over the world will come together for the10th annual Wings for Life World Run to run for those who are unable to. Approximately 18 000 South Africans have participated in the Wings for Life World Run since the inaugural event in 2014 in Stellenbosch.

The race has shown impressive results with Coolboy Ngamole coming 16th overall globally running 59.88km and Ntombesinta Mfunzi fourth overall globally running 47.57km. Admire Muzopambwa, who has been part of the initiative since 2018, said: "I have been part of this since 2018 until the present year. During Covid-19, we did not get time to participate in group activities. So one of the lessons is to always be aware of yourself, by living a healthy life and not taking anything for granted. Go for spine checks and how your body is. “The other lesson is about being able to ... help someone."

He also spoke about his highlights, saying he has recruited other people as well. "This initiative is actually a lot of fun. Each year there is a different record of how much funds we raised in the world. So by taking part in it, I am adding something, even if it is R300. That money is going a long way. I have also recruited some of my friends and my family to take part. Everyone seems to be loving it." The local run has also seen several enthusiastic wheelchair participants, including Sandile Mkhize.

While the Wings for Life World Run will be celebrating its anniversary next month, for Mkhize, it is a reminder of his accident. "I am really excited about this year's Wings for Life World Run; it's very personal to me, as it's the 10th anniversary of my accident. I can't wait to start training and get together with my friends and everyone else to run for those who can’t," said Mkhize. "I hope that a cure is found and people learn perseverance from my story. The more money we raise, the more studies we can help fund, and the faster we can reach our overall goal," he said.