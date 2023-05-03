Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality fixes its spelling error

Johannesburg - The Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has apologised for a spelling error that was picked up in one of the street banners that was mounted at an exit point of town.
The banner wrongfully spelt municipality as “minicipality”.
This comes after a picture of the banner was shared on social media.
“The purpose of the banner was to have periodic messages from the mayor during the different holidays of the year. It is unfortunate that the error superseded the initial purpose,” said the municipality.
The municipality has since removed the banner.
The municipality was renamed from the Mbizana Local Municipality to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2021.
Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the newly constructed Little Flower Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) in Nkantolo within the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality.
It is also the area where the suspended public protector made findings about.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and then Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela were benefactors from political icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service through the then Mbizana Local Municipality.
