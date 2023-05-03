Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality fixes its spelling error

Johannesburg - The Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has apologised for a spelling error that was picked up in one of the street banners that was mounted at an exit point of town.

This comes after a picture of the banner was shared on social media.

“The purpose of the banner was to have periodic messages from the mayor during the different holidays of the year. It is unfortunate that the error superseded the initial purpose,” said the municipality.

The municipality has since removed the banner.