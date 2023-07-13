Winter blues a daily struggle for the homeless

The extreme winter days that saw several areas in Joburg blanketed in snowfall may be behind us but thousands of homeless people are still battling to cope with the cold winter days. While South Africans in certain parts of Gauteng were pleased with the snowfall that came as a result of the cold winter front on Monday, thousands of homeless people could not share the same joy.

Founder of the Kitso Lesedi Youth development, Maki Tselapedi, said although they began canvassing for donations for the homeless early on in the year they were dismayed that people waited at the very last moment to offer a helping hand. “People only started bringing things from Monday when it was very cold but the truth of the matter is that one blanket or item of clothing when you are on the street is nothing. “The homeless, many of whom we see on the streets, in front of cold shop stoops, under park benches, are suffering the most during this time. In most instances many of them, especially the elderly are left sick and all we can do is be grateful that no one has died this year yet.”

Tselapedi said that things were not made any better in shelters as many of the buildings were old and dilapidated, providing little protection from the harsh winter elements. In their group she said they were catering to as many as 375 homeless people, many of whom had to survive on the bare minimum. “All we're pleading for is for South Africans to spare a thought for those without. An old jacket, jersey, blanket or even purchasing something cheap will do.”