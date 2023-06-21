Witchcraft in KwaZulu-Natal concerns Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza

Johannesburg - Murders attributed to suspected witchcraft have taken a foothold in KwaZulu-Natal, and Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza is concerned about this developing phenomenon. Khoza has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a pensioner in the Bandlaneni area, Ward 14, KwaNongoma Local Municipality, accused of witchcraft.

It is alleged that Solani Mchunu, 74, was brutally murdered by a boy over the weekend, accusing him of witchcraft. Mchunu was allegedly also stoned by the community. She said that, as a community in this province, it should understand that every individual has the right to life, dignity, and freedom from violence.

‘’Therefore, targeting and persecution of individuals based on accusations of witchcraft is not only morally repugnant but also a violation of fundamental human rights,’’ said Khoza. She said that witchcraft-related violence is a deeply rooted issue that requires immediate attention and concerted efforts from both the government and society, as a whole. ‘’We also urge community leaders, religious institutions, and civil society organisations to come together and address the issue of accusing elderly people of witchcraft through education, awareness campaigns, and dialogue,’’ she said.

She said that the collective responsibility is to create a society that values human life, respects diversity, and upholds the principles of justice and equality. ‘’We call on all stakeholders to work together to address this pressing issue and ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals,’’ added Khoza. Last month, in the province, SAPS secured a double life imprisonment sentence for Slindile Zamisa, 43, and another lifetime behind bars for her daughter, Andile Zamisa, 23, after they were found guilty for the gruesome murders of Simangele Simamane and her daughter, Sbongakonke Mthembu, in October 2020.

The Durban High Court handed down the ultimate sentence on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The duo was also condemned to another eleven years in jail for kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. ‘’The bodies of Simangele and Sbongakonke, who were 36 and 12-year-olds, respectively, at the time, were found by a community member along the Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka. They were stuffed in a suitcase with multiple injuries and strangulation marks. ‘’The mother and her daughter were reported missing on October 5, 2020, and a police investigation uncovered that the two were last seen at the residence of Slindile, a mere two houses away from their home. Slindile, Andile, Nomfundo Ngcobo, and Lwandle Ngcobo, who was 12 years old at the time, duly furnished police with their statements and thereafter disappeared without a trace," said the SAPS statement.