With 10 books to her name, Lorato Trok is anything but an ordinary author









Visiting a library for the first time at the age of 18 is not the regular way to form a relationship with books, let alone become an internationally recognised author. Lorato Trok, however, is no regular writer. She already has 10 books to her name that have seen her invited to literary events worldwide. These include children’s books, like Mosidi, and a seminal biography of one of South Africa’s most talented track-and-field athletes, Against All Odds: Rosina Sedibane Modiba. It was only fitting, therefore, that Trok got invited to read her beautiful Setswana story, A Day to Remember, to about 500 schoolchildren at the 2020 edition of the World Read Aloud Day. She headlined at the main event held at the Es'kia Mphahlele Community Library at Sammy Marks Square in Pretoria on Wednesday. She was with another iconic South African, actress Manaka Ranaka.

“I read the story in Setswana, and nothing beats children seeing someone who looks like them sharing stories they can relate to in their own language. It was reflected in those many twinkling little eyes looking at me," was how she summed up her experience.

While Trok was reading to children in Pretoria, the National Reading Coalition (NRC) hosted various read-aloud sessions in Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

Led by Lwazi, the NRC mascot, the day’s programme at schools such as Mtfophi Primary School (Mgwenya Circuit), Shishila Primary School (Sikhulile Circuit) and Mthatazi Primary School (Insikazi Circuit) also featured colour-in and creative writing competitions.

The tradition goes back to 2010, when LitWorld – an NGO founded in 2007 after Pam Allyn visited Kibera, a slum just outside Nairobi, Kenya. She subsequently decided to address the “urgent desire children had to read, write and share their stories, and the barriers that stood in their way”.

Here in South Africa, the day is celebrated by Nal’ibali and organisations like the NRC, among others. The latter takes part as the day is another practical way to demonstrate the power of literacy and show everyone that reading matters.



This is the continuation of the work of the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) over the past six years to cultivate the culture of reading.

“I am particularly impressed with the NECT. What is good about them is that, unlike most people who work in silos, they foster collaboration and encourage synergy for all to play their part," remarked Trok.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has been calling on all South Africans to make reading their way of life; going as far as inviting everyone to be part of the #ReadingRevolution to make sure that our 10-year-olds can read for meaning.

That is the reason Trok has participated in some of the consultative workshops organised by the NRC countrywide. They “ensure that South African children are made aware of the beauty and power of telling stories – especially their own positive stories in their own language”.

Growing up in Kuruman in the Northern Cape, Trok “had no idea that black women could write books”, although she credits her mother and aunt for her love of stories.

Her mother was a great storyteller and her aunt a performer, who could bring all the stories to life.

“This changed when I was 16-years-old and I got to know of Maya Angelou”, she recalled.

Angelou’s writing was steeped in her transformation from someone battered by racism and its attendant inferiority complex. In a similar, yet unique, way, Trok’s literary journey symbolises coming into her own from apartheid South Africa’s backwater town to “being invited overseas to read some of my books”.

She said this in a manner that captured the passion she had for creating role models for young women to help them escape the shackles of whatever stereotypes they might grow up under; one World Read Aloud Day at a time.