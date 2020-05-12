With 279 cases, Joburg's Region E is the epicenter of Covid-19 in Gauteng
Johannesburg - The number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng have gone up by 19 in one day but City of Joburg's Region E has consistently been recording the highest number of infections in the province.Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton fall under Region E.
There are also 68 unallocated cases that are yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.
Total Cases
Total Deaths
Recoveries
Gauteng
1 971
22
1 343
Johannesburg
1 085
Not Disclosed
875
Ekurhuleni
438
Not Disclosed
306
Tshwane
293
Not Disclosed
117
West Rand
61
Not Disclosed
36
Sedibeng
26
Not Disclosed
9
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 079 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 157 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 164 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 83 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 93 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 279 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 125 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 74 cases
Unallocated 110
City of Tshwane: 285 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North
39 cases
Region 2: : Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana
Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 10 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West: 99 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 64 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 58 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng: 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 8
Ekurhuleni: 398 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane: 39 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 32 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 136 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,
Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 107 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 88 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 15 cases
Unallocated cases: 21
Sedibeng 26 cases
Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 6
Unallocated 0
West Rand 61
Mogale City 38, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 4
Unallocated 5
