With 279 cases, Joburg's Region E is the epicenter of Covid-19 in Gauteng

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 22m ago

Johannesburg - The number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng have gone up by 19 in one day but City of Joburg's Region E has consistently been recording the highest number of infections in the province.

Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton fall under Region E.

It's followed closely by Region B which comprises Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North with 164 cases.

Sedibeng municipality has registered the lowest numbers in Gauteng with 26 cases.

As of Monday May 11, Covid-19 infections in Gauteng stood at  1971 which was a 19 increase from Sunday.

There were also 1343 recoveries and 22 deaths, the Gauteng Department of Health revealed.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus stands at 58.

The department also said out of a total of 9560 people who had been in contact with those that  tested positive for Covid-19, 7841 have completed the 14 days
monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 68 unallocated cases that are yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.
GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

1 971

22

1 343

Johannesburg

1 085

Not Disclosed

875

Ekurhuleni

438

Not Disclosed

306

Tshwane

293

Not Disclosed

117

West Rand 

61

Not Disclosed

36

Sedibeng

26

Not Disclosed

9

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 079 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 157 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 164 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 83 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 93 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 279 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 125 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 74 cases

Unallocated 110

City of Tshwane: 285 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North

39 cases

Region 2: : Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana

Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 10 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West:  99 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 64 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 58 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng:  11 cases

Unallocated cases: 8

Ekurhuleni: 398 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane:  39 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 32 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 136 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,

Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 107 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 88 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 15 cases

Unallocated cases: 21

Sedibeng 26 cases

Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 6

Unallocated 0

West Rand 61

Mogale City 38, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 4

Unallocated 5

The Star

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

