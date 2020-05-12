With 279 cases, Joburg's Region E is the epicenter of Covid-19 in Gauteng

It's followed closely by Region B which comprises Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North with 164 cases.

Johannesburg - The number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng have gone up by 19 in one day but City of Joburg's Region E has consistently been recording the highest number of infections in the province.





As of Monday May 11, Covid-19 infections in Gauteng stood at 1971 which was a 19 increase from Sunday.





There were also 1343 recoveries and 22 deaths, the Gauteng Department of Health revealed.





The number of people hospitalised with the virus stands at 58.





The department also said out of a total of 9560 people who had been in contact with those that tested positive for Covid-19, 7841 have completed the 14 days

monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 68 unallocated cases that are yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.





GAUTENG BREAKDOWN



Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries

Gauteng 1 971 22 1 343

Johannesburg 1 085 Not Disclosed 875

Ekurhuleni 438 Not Disclosed 306

Tshwane 293 Not Disclosed 117

West Rand 61 Not Disclosed 36

Sedibeng 26 Not Disclosed 9

Breakdown per district: City of Johannesburg: 1 079 cases Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 157 cases Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 164 cases Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 83 cases Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 93 cases Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 279 cases Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 125 cases Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 74 cases Unallocated 110 City of Tshwane: 285 cases Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North 39 cases Region 2: : Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 10 cases Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West: 99 cases Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 64 cases Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 58 cases Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng: 11 cases Unallocated cases: 8 Ekurhuleni: 398 cases Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane: 39 cases Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 32 cases Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 136 cases Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 107 cases Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 88 cases Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 15 cases Unallocated cases: 21 Sedibeng 26 cases Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 6 Unallocated 0 West Rand 61 Mogale City 38, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 4 Unallocated 5 The Star * For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page ** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.

Sedibeng municipality has registered the lowest numbers in Gauteng with 26 cases.