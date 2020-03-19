Witkoppen Clinic ready to deal with Covid-19
Sims also said the department of health and the NICD have prepared a case definition to guide the screening process and help clinics identify potential infections.
“Covid-19 testing will only be performed on patients who meet certain criteria, or exhibit specific symptoms. Community clinics, including Witkoppen Clinic, are strictly adhering to these guidelines," said Sim.
Patients will only be tested for Covid-19 if they screen positive for the following criteria:
Show common signs of infection, including a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever.
Been in close contact with someone who has been infected or is suspected of having Covid-19.
Worked in or attended a healthcare facility where patients are being treated for the infection.
Has been admitted with severe pneumonia of an unknown cause.
The patient has travelled to areas with ongoing Covid-19 infections.
“If you think that you are at risk based on the criteria, visit our clinic for assistance immediately,” urged Sim. “You can also call the DoH Coronavirus outbreak hotline number, and they will come out to you to perform necessary screening.”
Based at 105 William Nicol Drive, Witkoppen Clinic is open from 7.30am to 4pm every weekday. See their website at www.witkoppen.org.
Important numbers:
Coronavirus outbreak hotline: 0800029999
Witkoppen Clinic: 0117052438
Lancet Laboratory: 0116808237 (private testing only) Ciaran Maidwel for Witkoppen Health and Welfare Centre.