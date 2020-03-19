Witkoppen Clinic ready to deal with Covid-19

The non-profit organisation services almost 10000 patients every month, with mobile clinics providing primary healthcare to many communities, including Diepsloot, Msawawa and surrounding areas.

Emma Sim, Covid-19 unit lead at the clinic said all systems were in place to tackle the virus. Fourways-based Witkoppen Clinic, in collaboration with the National Department of Health (DoH) and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), is geared up to handle the impact of Covid-19.





“Following guidelines set out by the DoH and NICD, everyone who comes into the clinic is screened for the Covid-19, including patients and staff. If the screening is positive, the patient will remain in a designated separate area of the clinic to prevent spreading of the virus.

" We have systems in place to contact the NCID, who will take it from there," she said.