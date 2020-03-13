Wits medical student tested for Covid-19 after coming into contact with infected person

Johannesburg - A Wits medical student has been tested for Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has the virus. The university confirmed this on Friday morning in a statement sent to staff and students. "The Covid-19 management committee would like to advise the Wits community that a medical student has been quarantined after it was found that the student came into contact with a person who had been identified with Covid-19. "The student is being closely monitored and has not displayed any symptoms of Covid-19. The student has been screened and the test results are expected later today. "As a precautionary measure the faculty has cancelled the clinical activities scheduled for the student’s class today."

The institution's Buhle Zuma said they would not reveal the gender of the person to protect their identity.

She also said they would not give details on where the student came into contact with the infected person as it was immaterial.

However, she confirmed the contact the student made with the person with Covid-19 was outside the university.

"We are not going to share details around the case. What we have issued is what we will be talking about but what I can say is that we are managing the situation" she said.

The Mpumalanga province was the latest to have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Department of Health confirmed on Thursday, as South Africa’s tally rose to 16.

Until Thursday, there had been 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus confined to the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

In a media statement on Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed three new cases in KZN, Mpumalanga and Gauteng - with each province having one new case each.

The Star