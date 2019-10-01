Wits student raped after her drink is spiked at party









File: Pixabay. A 21-year-old female Wits University student was raped on Sunday after attending a party in a Joburg CBD apartment, where she had a glass of wine only to wake up the next morning without her underwear. Police said the student reported being raped inside a flat on the corner of Eloff and Wemmer-Jubilee streets. “The victim attended a party and the suspect offered her a glass of wine. She slept the whole night and woke up at 4.30am,” said police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele. The student, whose drink might have been spiked, said after she had awoken she called a taxi before realising her underwear had been removed while she was sleeping. “She then went back to the room and confronted the suspect and informed the building security,” said Mbele.

The matter was then reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.

Mbele added that a police investigation was under way.

The suspect would appear in court this week.

Wits spokesperson Buhle Zuma said by noon on Monday “the dean of students had not received any report of a student being raped”.

However, she added: “The university has alerted the Campus Protection Services to make contact with the SAPS to trace the victim.”

She said the dean was “following up”.

The Wits Gender Equity Office and a counsellor have been put on standby to assist if required.

“The university has a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based harm and has a victim-centred approach,” said Zuma.

At the time of publication, the university’s student representative council had not returned calls on the matter.

Police have urged women to be wary of strangers. Last year, the Higher Education and Training Ministry reported that 47 students were raped on campuses in 2017.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) recorded the highest number of cases of rape (nine) and sexual assault incidents in 2017 followed by the Walter Sisulu University with seven, Tshwane University of Technology six, Nelson Mandela University five and the University of Johannesburg four.

Rhodes and the University of the Western Cape each reported two.

Wits, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Durban University of Technology, North West University, University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Unisa each reported one incident.

Last month, Tuks joined forces with Hatfield residents to help police arrest a postgraduate student accused of rape.

This was in the same week that mourners at the funeral of murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana heard how the man arrested for killing her burnt her body before burying her remains.