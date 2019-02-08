Security guards monitoring students taking part in a hunger strike at the University of Witwatersrand. Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Several Wits university students have been forced to resort to living in inhumane conditions due to lack of accommodation - this without their families’ knowledge. The harrowing student accommodation shortage was highlighted by two students who have had to endure the shame of sleeping in the library and computer laboratory.

Their parents, said third-year Bachelor of Science student Karabo Chabangu and fourth-year Bachelor of Education student Thabo Masondo, have no idea that their children are squatting.

This comes as protests over lack of accommodation and historical debt continued for the fourth day at the university yesterday.

Protesters are demanding that fellow students who owe R100000 or less be allowed to register and be brought back into the system. They also want the university to come up with a solution to the accommodation problem.

In a statement, Wits university management said the beds on its campuses had been increased to 6700, and that they were working with the government to find a long-term solution to this problem.

“Any possible barriers to entry into Wits’ residences, for the students from poor and working-class families who meet the residences admission criteria, have been removed.” Chabangu, however, said he had been squatting at the commerce, law and management library on the West campus of the university since January 14, when he returned to register. The library is open to students at all hours.

“I wouldn’t say I’m homeless because I found a home in the library,” Chabangu said. “Wherever I’m studying is where I’m sleeping.”

Masondo said he had been squatting at the same library and in different offices since 2015. “I used to squat in the libraries before it was so packed. We used to squat at Ernest Oppenheimer Hall (EOH), which is a place that many people are squatting in because all students have access to it,” said Masondo.

According to Chabangu, there are many students who sleep in the libraries.

“I’d find that I’m sleeping at one place and there’s someone sleeping right next to me,” he said.

Chabangu added that students who were trying to study also found it difficult to concentrate.

“Do you know how difficult it is to study next to someone who is sleeping?” he asked. “You tend to fall asleep too.” After a harrowing night in the libraries and laboratories, both students have the challenge of finding a place to shower and freshen up for the new day.

Chabangu and Masondo said they use the university gyms to shower in the morning. However, the gyms only open at 8am and the first lectures of the day begin at the same time.

“I always miss my first class. I’m not going to focus and concentrate. I need to freshen up to start the day,” said Chabangu.” Wits dean of student affairs Jerome September urged students who require urgent accommodation to send applications and present themselves for an assessment interview. “Beds are limited and we are doing all that we can to assist those in dire need,” he said.