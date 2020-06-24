Wits University takes giant step in finding medical solution for Covid-19

South Africa has taken the lead in the continental fight against the coronavirus pandemic after Wits University took a giant step to find a medical solution for the killer disease. Today, South African researchers will start human trials in a study aimed at developing a vaccine for Covid-19. If successful, the South African Ox1Cov-19 vaccine Vida-trial - the first on the African continent - might be ready for public use by the third quarter of next year. News of the vaccine trial comes as the country this week breached 100000 cases of people infected by the coronavirus. The study at Wits University is one of more than 100 vaccine trials being conducted across the world, but the first in Africa. It was developed by the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford. The study will cost about R150 million and is funded by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at Wits University and director of the SAMRC’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Vida), leader of the South African Ox1Cov-19 vaccine Vida-trial, said the country was joining the UK and Brazil in testing the vaccine.

South Africa is enrolling 2000 people aged between 18 and 65 who have not been infected with Covid-19 yet for the trial. This includes people who are HIV positive but excludes pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding.

The UK trial has 4000 participants and Brazil has 5000.

About 30000 participants will be added to the American study.

The first group of participants will have 50 people who are HIV negative; the second group will be 1900 participants who are HIV negative; and the third group will be 50 people living with HIV.

Half the participants will receive the vaccine while the other half receives a placebo.

“The plan in South Africa is for this vaccine to be evaluated for safety for both individuals with and without HIV. We want to see how HIV infected individuals mount an immune response,” Madhi said.

From today, the trial will be rolled out at three medical sites in Gauteng and two sites will eventually be added in the Western Cape.

“One of the things we are hoping to achieve (with) vaccination is herd immunity. What herd immunity is all about is that when there is a certain threshold of individuals who become immune to the virus, the ability of the virus to transmit in a population - even to people who are not vaccinated - is diminished,” Madhi said.