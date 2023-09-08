Woman, 21, arrested for stealing a baby

The police in the Northern Cape have arrested a 21-year-old woman, for allegedly stealing a baby from a hospital in Kimberly.

They said the baby was also rescued from her house, situated in Greenpoint.

According to police, this morning (Friday 8 September), at about 09:00, the Kimberley SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences unit, with the assistance of the Kimberley SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit, followed up on information and found the newborn baby and her clothes with the female suspect.

Police say that the baby will undergo procedural medical observation and will be reunited with her parents.