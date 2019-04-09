Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko allegedly stabbed and killed her husband following a heated argument.

Following the death of their only witness, prosecutors may have taken what they believed was legally a safe option by withdrawing the murder charge against Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko. Criminal-law expert June Marks said the State stood to lose its case against Makhalemele-Maseko, 26, formerly accused of killing her husband Caswell Maseko, following the death of its only witness.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that the only witness it had for its case against Makhalemele- Maseko, a daughter of senior police officer, died in a car accident recently.

Makhalemele-Maseko allegedly stabbed Maseko, a 30-year-old flashy businessman, to death at their eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, estate home following a heated argument in September last year.

According to media reports, the only person with close details to events leading to Maseko's death was a female friend of Makhalemele-Maseko.

Before Maseko’s death, this friend reportedly ran to the guardhouse crying. She allegedly informed guards that Maseko was beating her and his wife.

Willem Caswell Maseko and his wife, Itumeleng, who has been accused of stabbing him to death.





Out on R3000 bail, Makhalemele- Maseko was still waiting for her trial to start when informed of the withdrawal of her case.

Marks said having a single witness was not a legal anomaly, nor was withdrawing the charges due to his or her death.

“You can convict on one witness,” she said.

“If you don't have any other evidence, you'll probably withdraw the charges because you risk getting an acquittal if you do try the case. That would be worst for the family.”

Gugulethu Maseko, aunt of the deceased, said the family were "deeply disappointed" by the NPA's decision.

She said senior prosecutor Fannie Mavundla had informed the family of his decision on Friday.

“He told us he finds it better to withdraw it because he'll lose it.”

Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the NPA in Mpumalanga, said on Monday that she would not say whether this was a provisional or permanent withdrawal of the case.

“For now it's withdrawn because the State witness has passed away in a car accident,” she said.

“There is no other way that we can get evidence because the person that the State relied on is no more. So we don't have a case against the accused currently.

“I cannot say if it's a provisional withdrawal or not. But for now it's withdrawn because we don't have the State witness. The person died in a car accident that happened a while ago.”

Nyuswa said an inquest had been opened into the death of the witness.

Marks said the best option Maseko's family had now was to sue Makhalemele-Maseko for unlawful death.

Such litigation would be judged on the balance of probabilities that Maseko died at her hands unlawfully, Marks said.

“They can institute a private action against her for unlawful death. That’s probably their best action.”