Woman arrested, charged with perjury for lying about being robbed at gunpoint

Johannesburg - A woman has been arrested and charged with perjury after allegedly voluntarily giving two young men her cellphone and laptop then telling police that she had just been robbed at gunpoint. It was when her story did not make sense that police suspected that she may be lying. Upon further investigations it was found that she had fabricated the whole thing. According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police, the 34-year-old woman arrived at the Bayswater Police Station and said she had been a victim of armed robbery. She allegedly told police that she was driving to work in the morning when she was accosted by two males as she stopped at corners of Gascony and Olympus Street in Bloemfontein. "She said the two suspects opened the door, pointed her with a firearm then robbed her of a laptop and cell phone before fleeing to the next street.

"Following her reporting, preliminary investigation was conducted and it was discovered that there were loopholes in her statement.

"She was called in for further investigation and that is when it was discovered that she made up the whole incident.

"She also admitted that she gave those two men her laptop and phone so they could dispose them off and promised to pay them R500."

Motantsi said they did not know why the woman did that but she was arrested and charged with perjury.

"She was released on warning to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate court on Tuesday the March 17.



Free State Acting Police Commissioner Major General Solly Lesia he hoped that the woman's arrest will serve as a deterrent to people who think they can abuse state resources for their selfish reasons when they could have been used to assist people in distress.

"We will not tolerate such behaviour," he said.

The Star