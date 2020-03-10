Woman at center of creche abuse video appears in court

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - The West Rand woman who was caught on camera viciously assaulting children she was in charge of at creche was expected back in court on Tuesday. Nellie Senwametsi faces five charges of assault after videos of beating children at Ninnie's Neuron's Nursery went viral on social media. She was to appear before the Obelhozer Carletonville Magistrate Court. She had assaulted the children with open hands all over their little bodies, allegedly because they weren’t cleaning up after themselves properly. While one child was beaten up allegedly for refusing to sleep. The creche was shutdown after an outcry over the video and it was later established that it had not been registered. The owner, Janine Edwards, was also arrested and charged with two counts of assault. However, both women appear separately in court and are on a R3 000 bail each.

One parent who had been attending the court case told reporters in a previous appearance that her little boy used to attend the creche and would return with blue eyes and marks on his body yet the principal would say he got injured while playing.

"My child started going to the crèche at eight months and he is now two-years-old. He's an angry child and he is a bully after he abused," the parent said.

In one instance, the enraged parents pounced on Senwametsi as soon as she walked out of court.

They punched her in the face, slapped and pulled by her hair as she tried to get into a getaway car.

One of the parents struck her with a scrubbing brush, the same weapon she was seen on camera using to beat one of the three toddlers she was seen abusing at the creche.

The Star