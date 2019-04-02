Women and children in South Africa face extraordinarily high levels of violence. PHOTO: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

A Roodeport woman has blamed her employer for being raped, allegedly by a former colleague. Bongiwe Radebe*, 46, is demanding damages from StudyTrust, a non-profit organisation based in Richmond, and claims it did not act on her complaint against the 26-year-old, who apparently went on to rape her on a work trip.

StudyTrust offered Radebe payment for her psychological treatment and paid special sick leave for nine months, on the basis that she would return to her position.

Currently on unpaid leave, Radebe has a letter from a psychologist stating her return to work would “bring up feelings of shame and humiliation” and retraumatise her.

“I want a two-year settlement. I want them to carry on paying my therapy costs and my medication because I am now on antidepressants and that little bit of money for my attorney who is helping me, I want that,” she said.

“I’m not asking for millions. I just want to heal in peace, pick up the pieces and possibly find another job.”

Prior to the alleged incident, Radebe complained verbally to StudyTrust’s national director Murray Hofmeyr about her colleague’s “hostile, paranoid and arrogant” behaviour on three occasions in January and February last year. “Right from the get-go, this person was very aggressive, hostile, paranoid, accusing me of being jealous and wanting his job,” she said.

Hofmeyr told The Star that Radebe’s complaints were about her co-worker’s arrogance and “lack of team support”, and not sexual harassment.

“You never mentioned the sexual undertones of his behaviour to me, and if you did, I would have stood justly accused,” said Hofmeyr, addressing Radebe in a letter in August.

But Radebe hit back, saying: “(Hofmeyr) cannot understand how deeply hurtful this is because I know it was completely avoidable.”

Following the complaint, a mediation process was organised, and Hofmeyr said the company believed that there was improvement between the colleagues.

On May 8, the accused and Radebe were sent on a business trip to Cape Town. The sexual assault allegedly occurred the next day in a guest house in Bellville. Radebe opened a case of sexual assault at the Bellville police station.

The company conducted a disciplinary hearing, and the accused was arrested on the same day.

StudyTrust fired the accused after the disciplinary process found him guilty of sexual misconduct.

Hofmeyr said Radebe was offered three months’ salary if she wanted to leave the company. She had refused the offer and referred the dispute to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

* Not her real name