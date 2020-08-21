Woman braves Covid-19 for her three children

Johannesburg - A mother of three and Covid-19 survivor refused to self-isolate away from her children out of fear that the separation would worsen her condition. Instead, she was motivated to fight the invisible enemy that has so far infected 596060 South Africans and claimed the lives of about 12423 people because of her three children, aged 15, 12 and 3 years old. Zodwa Mokoena, 38, a mineworker in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, said on Thursday that her coronavirus journey started when her colleague developed symptoms and tested positive. She said she was initially reluctant to get tested until a second colleague tested positive. “I got a phone call from work on my day off and they said ‘Zodwa, even though your shift is tomorrow don’t come to work and go get tested’, but I wasn’t feeling sick yet,” she said. That soon changed because by the time Mokoena went to get tested on July 9, the coal mine control room operator had already lost her sense of smell and taste. Two days later her test results came back positive.

“The wellness people at work phoned and asked who I lived with. I explained that I lived with my husband, three children and a domestic worker. They told me I couldn’t stay at home with my children but I said, ‘I cannot. I will get even more sick and die just from the stress of being away from my children. I want to stay and talk to them every day even if it’s through the door’,” she said.

Fortunately, the family lived in a three-bedroom home and Mokoena was able to self-isolate away from the rest of her family. Throughout her 14 days of self-isolation, Mokoena’s eldest child or the domestic worker would cook for her, place her plate outside her door and sanitise before and after taking the dirty dishes away. The mother’s routine included drinking many vitamins and immune-boosters, steaming with Vicks, hydrating and resting often.

“Being trapped in my bedroom wasn’t nice and I wanted to exercise to stay active. I would open my door and shout ‘I want to leave my room! Keep your distance!’ and then go outside and do some push-ups and squats to stay active. Sitting around all day adds more stress to the body because you’re bored and thinking a lot,” she said.

Mokoena finished her isolation on July 26. However, she wasn’t in the clear yet because her chest pain returned and intensified until her husband suggested they go to the hospital.

“I told him ‘I’m not going to the hospital and he must bring me an onion. He didn’t believe it but I ate the raw onion and then drank warm water. The pain went away,” she said.

Although highly debatable, however, some patients have been sharing various home remedies for Covid-19 online which include chewing on raw onions or placing the vegetable on the chest to ease chest pains. Although Mokoena was eventually cleared of the virus she still experienced chest pains, especially on cold days. None of her family members were infected even before she got herself tested for the virus.

University of KwaZulu-Natal Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Professor Yunus Moosa said that it wasn’t unusual for someone who had close contact with a positive patient to test negative.

“If you think of influenza, if one person gets influenza in the household not everyone else will get it. Why these viruses would transmit with similar extent of contact by different people and yet would transmit with some and not others, we don’t quite understand,” he said.

He added that doctors could say that the extent of exposure despite the close contact was not enough to have resulted in an infection.

Mokoena said her motivation to stay positive and fight the virus was her children and the thought of finally seeing them. “My children are very considerate.They would knock on the door and say hello and ask me how I’m feeling. This made me happy because it reminded me that I have a life and people to live for who need me to stick around and offer advice,” she said.

Mokoena emphasised that people should continue staying at home and social distance despite the country moving into lockdown level 2.

“This virus has not gone away. Stay home.”

