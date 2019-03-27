The Zuru skincare range.

Years of battling with a troublesome skin have inspired a Gauteng woman to create her own natural skincare company. Nonceba Hlengani used her frustration at having to hunt for suitable products and not feeling confident as inspiration to start the Zuru skincare range.

“I tried everything but my skin just would not fit in, and I felt ugly. I wanted something that would clear my skin and make it look beautiful.”

Zuru is owned by Xitsavi Health and developed by CW Pharmaceuticals. The company has two ranges called Zuru Woman and Zuru Baby, which are created with natural ingredients such as avocado, sunflower and moringa oils, and shea butter.

The 24-year-old managing director of Zuru said she didn’t want the products to be used only by people with specific skin problems.

“If you have pimples, blemishes, dark spots or pigmentation issues, you can use our products, and even if you are trying to prevent getting these things, you can use our products.”

The name Zuru is from the Swahili word uzuri, which means "beauty".

“We want an African person to hold this product and own it and that it is 100% African, from its ingredients to the packaging,” said Hlengani.

Zuru, which was officially launched last August, was not built overnight. According to Hlengani, money was one of their main challenges, and continues to be for the company.

“Funding was one of the biggest challenges because money was only coming from my family’s limited resources and CW. Getting marketing exposure with a limited budget is the most challenging thing,” she said.

Hlengani added that getting the correct formulations and ingredients for the ranges was also a challenge.

Zuru products are sold on their website and couriered across the country, while their offices are based in Bedfordview.

The products will also be distributed by ambassadors.

The company was recently approved as a proudly South African brand by Proudly South Africa.

“I wanted a beautiful skin and I want to make sure people have the same experience where they won’t have to worry about anything on their face or their skin burning from this product,” she added. @Chulu_M