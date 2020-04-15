Woman dies after stabbing during argument

Johannesburg - A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman several times during an argument. The incident happened in Buyisonto village near Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning and the 27-year-old woman died at the scene. According to Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, information at their disposal was that the woman left home in the early hours of the morning to go to work. On her way, she came across a man she knew very well. "An argument broke out between the two and few moments later the man drew a knife and allegedly stabbed the woman several times.

"After this evil act, the man fled the scene. Police as well as paramedics were notified about the incident and they both went to the scene where the woman was unfortunately certified dead," he said.

Mdhluli said a case of murder was opened and during investigations police received information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

He said police followed leads that led to the arrest of the suspect in a taxi. He was charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Mhala Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Provincial Commissioner General Mondli Zuma condemned the woman's murder and called on society to stand up against gender based violence.

Zuma said the plight of women seemed to be continuing regardless of the the government’s efforts to curb the scourge.

"In spite of the harsh sentences that our courts impose on perpetrators of gender based violence, suspects continue to prey on vulnerable women and children. This situation depicts an underlying problem of a lack of a morals in our society.

The Star