Woman in court for torching victims inside shack

Johannesburg - In Mpumalanga, a woman, 30, will appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court today on two counts of murder and arson after two people were burned to death inside a shack in Vosman in the early hours of Sunday. According to the SAPS, they received word of two people who were set alight at Hlalanikahle near Vosman.

“Upon their arrival, it was then discovered that the two, a man, 27, and a woman, 40, were burned beyond recognition and were unfortunately certified dead that by the medical personnel. “The investigation by the police immediately began, and the said woman (suspect) was arrested in connection with this incident, hence the court appearance today,” read a SAPS statement. The statement further says the motive behind the incident is unknown, “but domestic violence cannot be ruled out”.

In a similar case, a 38-year-old woman was arrested after a 45-year-old man was killed in S09 Savanna informal settlements in Zamdela, Free State. According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle, in the early hours of Sunday, Zamdela police received information about a murder at S09 Savanna informal settlements. “On arrival, police found both the victim and the suspect. The victim, who had a stab wound on his thigh, was declared dead by the EMS personnel, and the suspect was arrested."