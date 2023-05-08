Woman in the dock for R14.7m theft and tender fraud at Eskom

Johannesburg – A Portuguese national Maria Cantelo, 53, has appeared in the Hendrina Commercial Crime Court in connection with R14.7 million fraud and theft at Eskom. According to a Hawks statement, Cantelo was released on bail of R100 000 and ordered to hand over her passport. She cannot leave the jurisdiction of Mpumalanga without informing the investigating officer.

She was further warned that she would remain in custody until the bail amount was fully paid. This brings the total to five suspects arrested following an intensive investigation conducted by Eskom forensic investigators, who later reported the matter to the Hawks for further investigation on March 22, 2023. It is alleged that between March and April, 2013, the five accused facilitated tender processes without following proper procurement processes, and benefited from the proceeds of crime, the Hawks said.