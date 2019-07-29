File picture.

Five people were killed, six others were hospitalised and six shacks were torched when chaos erupted in separate parts of West Village informal settlement, Krugersdorp in the early hours of Sunday morning. The first incident is alleged to have occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning when armed men stormed a tavern and robbed patrons.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, some of the patrons tried to fight back during the robbery which then led to the gunmen firing shots.

A woman was shot and killed while five people were taken to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

A protest then erupted in the area following the shootings.

A few hours later, still in West Village, two men were found dead on the street. They had been shot, Makhuele said.

While police were still dealing the bodies, the community caught a local man and assaulted him. He was accused of having been part of the gunmen who killed the woman and the tavern and that he was also behind the killing of the men found dead on the street.

Makhubele said the community only stopped beating the man when police arrived at the scene and rescued him.

“The suspect was alleged to be part of a group that was terrorising the community. He was taken to hospital where he is under police guard,” Makhubele said.

The man has been charged with the murders of the woman as well as the two men.

“He will appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court as soon as he recovers from his injuries,” he added.

Later that evening, Makhubele said, two more people with gunshot wounds were found dead.

The angry community then burnt six shacks believed to be belonging to the suspects, Makhubele said.

"We don't have a suspect yet on those murders," he said.

In a separate incident, police's Operation O Kae Molao resulted in the arrest of over 500 suspects in Gauteng over the weekend.

According to Makhubele, Roodepoort detectives arrested 32 wanted suspects for serious and violent crimes including murder, hijacking, robbery and assault on Friday, July 26.

He added that police also arrested 42 illegal miners and confiscated a variety of equipment used for illegal mining.

Makhubele said those arrested during the operations were due to appear in various courts

