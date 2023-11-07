After Zanele Mkhonto, 28, allegedly killed her police partner Happy Thwala, 45, in an altercation that resulted in a bloody night, she claimed her actions were the result of a difficult sexual encounter. Thwala was reportedly enraged by a call from Mkhonto’s ex-boyfriend, which set off the incident.

According to reports, Mkhonto testified in the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court that she murdered Thwala because he was too rough during intercourse earlier that evening. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said Mkhonto pleaded guilty to pre-meditated murder charges. “It is alleged that Thwala became angry, broke down and cried while threatening to shoot and kill Mkhonto.

“She managed to calm him down and he gave her the gun and they went on to have intercourse,” Nyuswa said. Mkhonto alleged that Thwala was rough on her which infuriated her. She took out the gun and shot him five times in his sleep. Mkhonto is facing charges for the premeditated murder of Thwala during the night of August 2, 2022, in Gedlembane in Pienaar, Mpumalanga Zimoja said the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Nelspruit looked into the matter.