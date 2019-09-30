Woman nabbed for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Limpopo









Firearms were recovered by police in three separate incidents over the weekend in Limpopo. Johannesburg - A 25-year-old woman is among four suspects arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in three different incidents in Limpopo over the weekend. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela, members of the Tzaneen Crime Intelligence and Tracking Team Unit were following up on information about a stolen motor vehicle in Thibana village. Manamela said the police spotted the vehicle at the 25-year-old woman’s house and while conducting a search at the house, they recovered two rifles, R5 ammunition, one 9mm and ammunition, two balaclavas, one security bullet proof vest. Manamela added that preliminary investigations revealed that the motor vehicle was reported stolen at the Tubatse police station early in September. Manamela further added that the woman was immediately arrested and will soon appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen properties.

In another incident, police in Sebayeng outside Mankweng arrested two suspects aged 21 and 24 on Saturday morning.

Manamela said the suspects were arrested shortly after the murder of a 23-year-old man who was reportedly walking away from a local tavern at about 4am on Saturday.

It is alleged that the man was accosted by the suspects who demanded money from him and one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot him.

Manamela said members of Visible Policing and detectives immediately followed the tracks of the suspects until they were nabbed in the area.

“The Police recovered a 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, believed to be the murder weapon. Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm belonged to a Police officer and was reported stolen at SAPS Maake,” he said.

“The suspects were charged with murder and will appear in Mankweng Magistrates' Court soon,” he added.

A fourth firearm was recovered when a 33-year-old man was who was entering the country was searched and found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition at the Beitbridge border post on Saturday.

“The suspect is expected to appear in Musina Magistrates' Court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Manamela said.

He added that the origin of the recovered items will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba hailed the efforts of the members involved for ridding illegal firearms in the province.

“The removal of firearms from the hands of criminals will have a significant impact on crimes such as murder, CITs and aggravated robberies,” Ledwaba said.

Manamela said investigations were continuing and all recovered firearms would be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine any possible involvement in violent crimes.

The Star