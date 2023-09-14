Woman poisons three children in apparent murder and suicide

Johannesburg - The community of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is reeling in shock after news that a mother reportedly killed her three children and later took her own life. It is reported that a woman identified as Vesiwe Ntsizela, 41, woke her four children in the early hours of the morning, advising them to accompany her for prayer in another room.

It is believed that the children were taken to the forest in the Luzuphu locality, where they were allegedly forced to ingest life-threatening pills. The young girls were identified as lyapha Ntsizela, 4, Phila Ntsizela, 8, and Inga Ntsizela, 12. While this was happening, it was revealed that the older child, a 14-yearold, resisted and managed to run away and sought help from a nearby homestead, where the police were notified.

The lifeless bodies of the children were found, however, the mother was missing and was later found by the Grahamstown Search and Rescue Unit about 100m from the children, in dense bush. Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed her sadness at the tragic incident, adding that the police were investigating a case of murder and an inquest. Preliminary investigations suggest that poverty may have been a motivating factor for the tragedy.