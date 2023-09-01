Woman sentenced for killing partner

Lehlohonolo Mashigo

Khotsong, Johannesburg, resident Dieketseng Sello, 26, has been sentenced to 13 years’ direct imprisonment for the murder of her partner Isaac Molai Moleko. This was, according to the NPA, in 2021 after Moleko went with another woman to a home he shared with Sello. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that while inside the house, a fight broke out between Sello and Moleko, after which Moleko accompanied the other woman home.

“Upon his return, the fight resumed between the two. During the fight, Sello stabbed the deceased several times. She then asked the neighbours to take the deceased to the nearby clinic where he was declared dead on arrival. The neighbours called the police, and Sello was arrested on the scene,” said Mahanjana. According to Mahanjana, in court, Sello pleaded guilty to the charges against her, and asked the court, through her legal representative, to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence as she has four minor children to take care of and was remorseful of her action. Mahanjana added that when the sentence was handed down the judge agreed with the State that Sello showed no remorse because instead of apologising to the family of the deceased, she moved on with her life, living with another man, and subsequently giving birth to more children.