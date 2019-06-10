File photo: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 41 year-old woman was expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument over airtime. Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele said the 36 year old man was stabbed on the hand with a pair of scissors at their flat in the Joburg CBD.

“An argument erupted after boyfriend approached the suspect and inquired about his airtime that was no longer on his phone."

"The suspect then grabbed the phone from the man, smashed it on the floor then took a scissors and stabbed him,” Mbele said.

The woman allegedly have stabbed her boyfriend in full view of their young child who witnessed everything.

The man then took a taxi and went to hospital for treatment. After his wound was treated, he went to the police to report the matter.

Police went to the house where they found the woman and arrested her.

In a separate incident still in Selby, police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly assaulting her girlfriend when she ended the relationship on Sunday.

The woman is believed to have confronted him, asking him why he was cheating on her then. She then told him that it was over between them.

The man, however, did not take kindly to the fact that the woman was breaking off the relationship and is alleged to have assaulted her.

"She screamed for help and her neighbors came to her rescue," Mbele said.

The man was arrested.

On Thursday, June 6, Johannesburg Central police arrested another suspect for domestic violence after he assaulted his 33-year-old girlfriend at her place in Johannesburg CBD.

It is alleged that the 21-year-old boyfriend disappeared for weeks and only came back home on Thursday evening.

“An argument ensued and he poured her with alcohol, choked and assaulted her. He then took out a knife and the victim managed to escape,” Mbele said.

The suspect was to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for charges of common assault.



