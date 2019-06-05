Picture: succo/Pixabay

The woman who accuses her employers of abuse is now suing the company, Kantar TNS, for R90 million for the pain she allegedly suffered. Pulane Moloi has filed papers in the South Gauteng High Court, suing her employers, after she allegedly suffered emotional, physical and psychological abuse at the company for over a year.

Moloi, who worked at the global market research company in Joburg as an administrator from April 2017, said the bullying started in May last year when she got a new line manager.

She said she suffered a mental breakdown following the ill-treatment she experienced at work. She said she also suffers from fainting spells and has been suicidal.

In the court papers lodged on May 24, Moloi states that she is suing Kantar for R45m, excluding tax, for compensation for the pain and suffering, and another R45m for “infringement of personality in the form of dignity”.

In her documents Moloi also claims that personal interest and dignity were infringed by her then line manager through harassment and bullying as well as humiliation in front of other colleagues. This, the papers claim, resulted in Moloi’s self-respect, self-worth and dignity being diminished. This had caused her embarrassment in front of her colleagues as well as her urinating on herself while at work after she was not allowed to go to the toilet during working hours.

Kantar TNS confirmed receiving the summons. The company has until Friday to respond to the matter.

Company branch chief executive Ivan Moroke refused to comment on the issue.

Moloi, 45, said: “I need justice for all the abuse I suffered. There are a lot of people who experience ill-treatment at work but are scared to talk about it. I hope this sends a message to employers to stop treating employees badly.”