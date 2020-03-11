Woman's explicit recorded rape ordeal leaves SA shocked

Johannesburg - “Please don’t harm me. Just masturbate and don’t penetrate me, please I’m begging you,” pleaded a woman minutes before she was raped allegedly by her boyfriend’s friend This horrific ordeal is contained in an audio clip recorded by the 21-year-old Walter Sisulu University student. The explicit audio, which shocked the internet on Tuesday, was shared several times on social media resulting in #justicforyamkela trending on Twitter. Police confirmed the authenticity of the clip and that the suspect known as Siyanda “Viper” Madubula has since been arrested and appeared at Maclear District Court in the Eastern Cape. The clip was recorded at the home of the woman’s boyfriend in Bhekela Section in Ugie where she had been waiting for him with his best friend, Madubula, 25. In the recording, a person said to be Madubula can be heard asking the woman to perform oral sex on him, but she politely rejects his advances.

This seems to anger Madubula who is then heard strangling the woman.

“Viper I can’t breathe. Please don’t hurt me. Rather masturbate,” the woman could be heard pleading for her life.

Viper is then heard breathing heavily saying he will put on a condom.

“You are scaring me. My boyfriend knows my story. I’ve been raped twice before and now this. You are opening old wounds.” A physical squabble then ensues and her muffled cry is heard as the suspect begs her to stop crying while he is raping her.

The incident happened in the early hours of February 3.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed a case of rape was opened on the same day of the incident.

“We can confirm that we are aware of a voice recording in circulation on social media and it forms part of police investigation. A case of rape in relation to this incident has been opened. A 25-year-old suspect was charged with rape,” said Brigadier Kinana. The suspect is expected to appear in court today. He is still in police custody.

The victim’s sister told The Star that her sibling had made the recording after the suspect came into her room naked.

“Viper is a very close friend of my sister’s boyfriend. The two had been drinking together earlier. The boyfriend passed out and Viper decided to go and attack my sister because he knew she had been waiting at her boyfriend’s house.

She recorded him after he started making sexual advances at her. She wanted to use the clip to show her boyfriend that she is not cheating on him with Viper. She didn’t know that he was going to rape her,” said the sibling.

The victim’s cellphone has since been taken by police to form part of the investigation.

Additional Reporting by Lungile Matsuma

