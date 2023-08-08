The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is aware of the immense role women play in households, noting that nearly 42.1% of South African households have women as breadwinners. The trade union organisation said some 7.2 million households relied on women to support the family structure financially.

“Very often, these women must maintain households with very limited resources and support. They face many struggles to enable their children and families to access quality education and healthcare services, whilst also ensuring that those who rely on them achieve their goals. South African women are furthermore the main victims of domestic violence,” the PSA said. The PSA said that over the past 103 years, equality for women in the public sector has been pursued, including actions that led to women being permanently appointed to the public service from 1971, and removing limitations placed on married women who wanted to continue working. “Work also continues in structures of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council to empower and train women for leadership roles.T

“he PSA urges government and social partners to ensure practical and speedy implementation of all policies and programmes aimed at gender equity, women empowerment, the elimination of gender-based violence, and all forms of oppression and discrimination,” the PSA said. The AA said that during this Women’s Month, more focus must be placed on providing access to transport for women. Citing data from Statistics SA, the AA said only 21.8% of women in South Africa haddriving licences compared to 40.1% of men.

“‘Thus, safety and access concerns should be key factors for women when it comes to making mobility decisions, like bus routes, affordability, and easier access to public transport.” The ÁA called on the government to do more to ensure that mobility for women was safe, reliable, efficient and accessible. “Stats SA says that safe transport is crucial for women to access decent work, particularly if they depend on public transport and must travel late at night. Gender-based violence risks increase for women travelling, including when walking to and from where they get their transport, or when waiting at public transportation boarding points or stations such as bus and train stations or taxi ranks.