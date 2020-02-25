Women 'coerced' to sterilise may get millions in payouts









File picture: Pixabay Damning findings have revealed that public hospitals violated the rights of several women by sterilising them without consent because they lived with HIV. The Health Department faces paying out millions in compensation as a result of the shocking revelations. The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), a Chapter 9 institution, released its report yesterday revealing how hospitals forced and coerced women to agree to being sterilised. The cases of violated women date back to 2001. Some of the women made to sign sterilisation agreements while in severe pain only learnt later from private gynaecologists that their fallopian tubes had been cut during labour. Other women learnt during labour that they would be sterilised, allegedly after hospital doctors told them women with HIV should not have children.

The CGE found that the women were made to sign forms under duress, as they were threatened with not being assisted with caesarean procedures they needed.

The Cape Town-based Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) made the complaints to CGE on behalf of 48 women in 2015, after receiving them via Her Rights Initiative and International Community of Women Living with HIV.

CGE investigators visited 15 hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng for the probe. The hospitals included Tembisa Hospital, Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi, Addington Hospital in Durban and Lower Umfolozi Hospital in Empangeni.

“The complainants’ right to dignity, bodily integrity and freedom and security over their bodies, were violated,” the CGE found.

“The complainants were subjected to cruel, torturous or inhuman and degrading treatment,” the CGE report said.

Sterilisation without consent was illegal in South Africa, the gender equality body stressed.

“Using force, or any other form of coercion is prohibited, and amounts to a violation of human rights.

“Many of the complainants had been forced by the healthcare professionals to sign the said consent forms as the hospital staff had threatened not to assist them in giving birth,” the report said.

Detailing the hostility that she faced at a public hospital, one victim recalled a nurse telling her to stop asking too many questions because she was HIV positive.

“When I asked the nurse what the forms were for, the nurse responded by saying: ‘Why are you asking questions now, you must be closed up because you HIV people like making babies and it just annoys us. Just sign the forms, so you can go to (the) theatre’.”

In another case, Ms A claimed she went to Nkandla Hospital for antenatal care in September 2011 but was not told that she would be sterilised.

“The patient was not aware she was being sterilised until the doctor informed her. On inquiring about the matter, she was informed she was being sterilised because she had too many children,” CGE chairperson Tamara Mathebula said.

CGE officials were also not spared ill-treatment at some hospitals during their investigation, the report revealed.

They experienced hostile reception from staff “who were in most cases not very co-operative”.

“The hostility was from both management and medical personnel,” the report said.

“In some instances, members of the commission reported that in some hospitals (in Durban) the hospital staff tried to hide documents from them while others blatantly refused to indulge them.”

Jody-Lee Fredericks, an attorney with WLC who continued with the case after starting her own practice, said the CGE’s findings paved the way for compensation of the violated women.

“We welcome the findings. We think the report is a step in the right direction for the women seeking justice,” Fredericks told The Star.

“Now that we have the report - and it confirms that the women were coerced into sterilisation - we hope to go to the national health department and hear if they are willing to enter into negotiations.

“If they’re not willing, we might have to litigate,” she added.

Fredericks said the government should take responsibility for these violations.

“They should provide the women with some form of redress. If you ask what kind of redress, definitely they require compensation for the trauma that they experienced,” she said.

“It’d be great if they offer medical assistance to women who’d still like to give birth to see if the damage can’t be reversed.”