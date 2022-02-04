Women fight GBV through sports, arts and culture

Africa Cares Women’s Tennis in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Sandton and other organisations held a power breakfast at Mercedes-Benz Sandton to put a spotlight on gender-based violence (GBV) and how to end it through sports, arts and culture. The event focused on driving the conversation under the theme “How industry leaders can play their part in the fight against GBV”.

One of the speakers was Yolanda Sibeko, a GBV survivor who encouraged women who are in abusive relationships to seek help. “A leopard will never change its spots. Once he puts his hands on you, he will do it again. So leave,” said Sibeko. In a panel discussion industry leaders shared advice on how to contribute to ending GBV in each respective industry. The panel included broadcaster and advocate Penny Lebyane, GBV activist Mathew Mensah, Unisa Research chairperson Professor Puleng Segalo and City of Johannesburg Councillor Loyiso Masuku.

“When we talk gender-based violence, the statements we used to say 15 years ago we can’t say them today because the language has evolved. So, if you’re in broadcasting or you’re a broadcaster you should be interested in how the narrative around that has evolved,” said Lebyane. Among the guests was influencer and TV host Kim Jade, media personality Khuli Roberts and human rights activist and Graça Machel’s daughter Josina Machel who took part in the conversation. Africa Cares Tennis Challenge Representative Tendai Rukwava explained that the power breakfast was one of the activations which will be running throughout the year leading up to the Africa Cares Tennis tournament that will help put a spotlight on GBV issues and women empowerment.

She added that they will continue to welcome more corporate leaders, stakeholders, and communities involved in the conversation and fight. “Not only are we discussing how to, but we are also protesting and sending out a plea to stop the violence and encourage society not to tolerate any GBV whatsoever. Talks about GBV should not only be between women but also between men about how they can play their part in the fight,” said Rukwava. MOT SA country director Viola Manual emphasised the importance of joining this significant partnership and said addressing issues that affect children and youth which are drug and alcohol abuse, GBV and suicide were important.